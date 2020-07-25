Motorist in Laois caught speeding while serving lengthy driving disqualification

A motorist caught speeding on the motorway should not have been on the road as they should have been serving a lengthy driving ban.

Laois Roads Policing Unit on late night patrol near Borris in Ossory on Friday stopped a vehicle for speeding on the M7.

Using the Garda Mobility App, the driver who was discovered to be disqualified from driving for 15 years was arrested and charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court.

The vehicle has also been seized.