Laois Offaly Gardaí make yet another big drug seizure this time a big haul of cocaine

Drug seizures well into the millions of euro in 2020

Gardaí in Laois and Offaly have made what is the latest in a line of big drug seizures this year.

Gardaí say they have seized €161,000 worth of cocaine and arrested a man, aged in his early 20s, following a search of a house in Portarlington.

The seizure was made in the Patrick Street area which is located on the Offaly side of the Laois Offaly border town. A statement said the search was carried out on Saturday.

Gardaí say that during a search over €7,000 in cash, mobile phones and other drug-related paraphernalia was discovered and seized.

The arrested man is detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section of 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

This latest operation is the latest in a line of significant drug seizures in Laois and Offaly in 2020. Gardaí have seized drugs valued well the millions in 2020. The biggest of these was the seizure of nearly €4 million worth of drugs in early July in Raheen.

A number of people have been arrested and charged arising from the various operations.