Young man due in court after the latest big Laois Offaly drug seizure by Gardaí

A man aged in his 20s is due in court on Monday morning arising from seizure of cocaine in Portarlington.

Gardaí say they have charged the man, aged in his 20s, who was arrested in relation to the seizure of €161,000 worth of cocaine in Portarlington yesterday, Saturday, July 25.

Gardaí say the man is due to appear before Tullamore District Court tomorrow morning, Monday, July 27.

The drugs were found tightly packed in plastic. Cash was also found.