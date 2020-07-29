Laois Gardaí arrest two disqualified drivers caught breaking the law again

Laois Gardaí caught two more disqualified drivers who were breaking the law again, on Laois roads on Tuesday, July 28.

The two separate incidents both involved drivers who were already banned from driving, but were not just driving but committing road traffic offences while doing so.

One was holding a mobile phone, the other driver was speeding. Both were arrested and both vehicles were taken away.

They gave this report via the Laois Offaly social media page.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit arrested two more Disqualified Drivers on our roads today.

"The first was detected after they were stopped for driving while holding a mobile phone in Emo. The second driver was arrested after being detected speeding on the M7. This driver also had warrants.

"Both drivers arrested and charged. Both vehicles seized and warrants executed #GardaMobility #StaySafe #SlowDown #LaoisRPU"