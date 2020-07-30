Woman abused shopkeeper sweeping paths

A young woman appeared before Portlaoise District Court last Thursday, July 23 for verbally abusing a Portlaoise shopkeeper as he swept the path.

Before the court was Eva Duskervic, 19 of 64 Buttercup Avenue, Esker Hills, Portlaoise.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on October 2, 2019 at Best Choice Pizza on 77 Main Street Portlaoise, Ms Duskervic and another woman abused the proprietor as he was sweeping outside. He added that the remarks were not racist in nature. “She was shouting and made hand gestures. She was arrested along with another lady,” he said. The second woman's case is being dealt with separately.

Defence solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said his client has no previous convictions.

“She had taken a small amount of drink, She is very pleasant when sober. I ask that you consider her age,” he said.

He said Ms Duskervic also intends to engage with the probation services.

The defendant was asked by Judge Catherine Staines why she had not been engaging and she replied that she had to quarantine for a fortnight after visiting England. “If something happens again you contact your solicitor,” the Judge said

The case was put back to November 5 to hear a probation report.