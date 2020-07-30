Drink driver was abusive to Gardaí

A mother of three became abusive to Gardaí and the public after she was arrested for drink driving.

Carrie Keegan was arrested on February 16 in College View, Mountmellick.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence on behalf of Garda Coughlan.

“She was stopped for being intoxicated while driving and became abusive to guards and the public and was arrested,” he said.

Defence barrister Susan Dooner said her client was a 36-year old mother of three.

“She previously had a heroine addiction and at times abuses alcohol. She is waiting for a place at Merchant’s Quay to get treatment for addiction. She has a letter of apology to the guards,” she said.

The case was put back to November 5 by Judge Catherine Staines.