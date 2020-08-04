Witnesses sought to an assault and robbery in Laois town

Several people were arrested after a person was reported to have been assaulted and robbed in a Laois town.

Mountmellick Gardaí and Portlaoise Detective Unit are currently investigating a robbery from a person.

It took place on a Saturday night, July 18 between 10pm to 10:30pm at College Avenue, Mountmellick.

The Gardaí are specifically looking to speak to anyone who walked through College Avenue, College View or Smiths Field around that time that may have noticed an assault taking place or suspicious activity in the area.

"A number of people of been charged and brought before the Courts on this but we still wish to seek out witnesses in the case," the Laois Offaly Garda Division has said on their social media page.

Witnesses are asked to call Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100 or contact Mountmellick Garda Station.