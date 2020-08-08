Four fatalities recorded on Irish roads this August Bank Holiday

An Garda Síochána and the RSA are saddened by the deaths on Irish roads over the August Bank Holiday weekend, with 4 fatalities and 10 serious injuries.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, An Garda Síochána said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragedy seen on our roads this weekend. I want to take this opportunity to send our condolences to all of those affected. An Garda Síochána views any road death as one too many and we will continue to work together with our partners in road safety to reduce road deaths."

An Garda Síochána and the RSA are also very disappointed by the high number of road traffic offences detected over weekend, and the blatant disregard for others.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said: "The level of endangerment we encountered over the weekend is not acceptable. Despite our best efforts to proactively engage and educate drivers, too many are still taking chances and putting people’s lives at risk.”

Garda enforcement figures show that 160 drug and drink driving arrests were made over the August Bank Holiday weekend. A high number of drivers were also detected speeding, with some in excess of 100 km over the limit.

During a joint operation with the RSA, Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted a number of checkpoints which led to the detection of 19 offences in just one day.

In the Cavan/Monaghan Garda Division alone, nine (9) people were arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, along with five (5) arrests for drug driving, and one (1) for dangerous driving.

On Saturday, a driver was detected travelling at 203kph on the M1 motorway by the Drogheda Roads Policing Unit, 83km over the speed limit.

Speaking to drivers, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman has this strong message: "There is simply no place on our roads for people who do not comply with legislation. Every driver must be responsible, and not just think about their own safety, but the safety of their families and loved ones, and the safety of all roads users.”

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman continued "As a driver you have a responsibility for your passenger and other road users. Drink and drug driving is irresponsible and is a menace on our roads."

Many people are on staycations In August and we urge all road users to be extra vigilant in order to avoid further road deaths and serious injury. Total road deaths in August 2019 was 9 and to date in August 2020 we have had 3 deaths on our roads. Help make our roads safer by never drink or drug driving or speeding.