Two arrested after smoking cannabis in car visiting Laois

Two people driving through the Electric Picnic village in locked down Laois while smoking cannabis were arrested over the weekend.

A checkpoint in Stradbally on Sunday afternoon stopped a car where both occupants had been smoking cannabis.

"Laois Road Policing unit assisted by members of Portlaoise Garda Station conducting a checkpoint in Stradbally this afternoon stopped a car where both occupants had been smoking cannabis while driving.

"The driver tested positive for cannabis at the side of the road. Both persons were arrested and searched at Portlaoise Garda Station station. Searches proved positive.

Laois Gardaí note that the people "had no legitimate reason" to be in Laois, which is under Covid-19 travel restrictions until midnight Sunday August 23 along with Offaly and Kildare.

"They also lived over 80kms outside lock down Counties and had no legitimate reason to be in the area. Blood sample taken. Court to follow," the Gardaí say.