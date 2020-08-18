Three motorbikes reported stolen overnight in a Laois village

Three motorbikes have been reported as stolen overnight in a Laois village.

The public are being asked to help gardaí track them down.

The bikes were taken from the Camross area, near the Slieve Bloom mountains.

"Gardaí Portlaoise are appealing for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of these bikes stolen overnight in the Camross area, County Laois".

The third bike not pictured is described as a small Honda, red in colour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.