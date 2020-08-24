Man arrested after Garda Drugs Unit makes sizeable seizure in Midlands town

One man has been arrested after Gardai made a drug seizure in Offaly yesterday evening.

Gardaí investigating the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Birr, carried out a search of a house yesterday evening in Brosna, Birr, Co. Offaly on the 23rd August, 2020.

A search under Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/86 was conducted by members of the Laois/Offaly Drugs Unit following a surveillance operation.

Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €4,340 and suspected MDMA with an estimated value of €45,360 were discovered and seized during the search. All drugs seized are subject to analysis.

A man, aged in 20s, was arrested for offences contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse Drugs Act, 1977/86 at the scene and he is currently detained at Birr Garda station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.