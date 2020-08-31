Laois Offaly Gardaí discover 'substantial' amount of shoplifted items after arrest

The arrest of a shoplifter in Offaly resulted in the discovery of what is described as "a substantial" amount of stolen property.

The Laois Offaly Garda District has published photographs of the items recovered which followed an arrest in a shop in Tullamore last Friday August 28.

"Tullamore Gardaí arrested a shoplifter with assistance of in-store security personel today. Subsequent search of a property in Tullamore resulted in a substantial recovery of stolen property expected to be approximately €2000," the Gardaí said.