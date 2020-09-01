Can you guess why gardaí stopped this trailer last night?

An Offaly Roads Policing Unit on patrol last night stopped this jeep towing a large animal trailer.

Gardaí drove behind the trailer which had no rear lights or reflectors attached.

"Along with being illegal, it is also very dangerous," gardaí said of the incident.

The driver, who was discovered to be on a considerable journey, had to be escorted to a place of safety. The jeep was also found to be using heavily tinted windows which reduces driver visibility especially during hours of darkness.

"When these were measured they were found to be tinted well in excess of the legal limits allowed," gardaí said.

The driver now faces a court appearance in relation to these matters.



