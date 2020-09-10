Garda dog used to police trains by Laois Offaly Kildare Division

A police dog is being used to police trains targeting anti-social behaviour by the Laois Offaly Kildare Garda Division

Gardaí patrolled train stations and boarded trains this week in what was described as a 'proactive measure to counteract anti-social behaviour'.

Two uniformed gardaí accompanied by the dog and its Garda Dog Unit handler joined a service to Dublin at Portarlington on the Laois Offaly border this week as part ongoing policing of public transport in the three counties.

Many Irish Rail intercity and commuter trains stop or pass through Laois, Offaly and Kildare each day.