Theft of expensive decorating equipment from Laois business

A Laois business has appealed for help after their expensive tools were stolen.

CPD Decorators is a high end painting and decorating business that has restored Ballyfin House along with many other exclusive clientele around Ireland.

Their sister business The Paint Store in Mountmellick put out an appeal after a van was broken into on Thursday night September 10, at their shop on the one-way street off O'Connell Square, at 10.30pm.

Specialist sanding equipment was stolen, namely a Festool Rotex sander and accessories. See photos of it below.

Con Farrell, proprietor of both businesses, says it will cost several thousands to replace and to fix his van.

"They cut a hole in the back of the van to get at the handle," he said.

Another van belonging to his business was damaged on Sunday night September 14, in an attempted robbery. Con is warning other local tradespeople to watch their properties.

"Tradespeople in Mountmellick need to be mindful of this," he said.

The Paint Store put out a call for help on Facebook after the robbery.

"We are wondering if anyone can help,

One of our vans belonging to our sister company Cpd decorators was broken into last night at approx 10.30 out side our shop,

We are wondering if anyone seen anything could they send us a private message"