Former MMA fighter frightened staff in a Laois hotel

A former Mixed Martial Arts fighter frightened staff of a Laois hotel when he became drunk and made threats.

A case was heard on the matter at the Portlaoise District Court last Thursday, September 10.

Gary Tobin of 99F Lower Gardiner Street flats, Dublin 1, was charged with threatening and abusive behaviour, and of being intoxicated in public on the Dublin road, Portlaoise, at the Killeshin Hotel.

Garda Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence about the incident which happened on Sunday July 19 this year.

“For some reason, he lost control. He was an MMA fighter. He said it will take seven guards to put me down. The staff became frightened, they called the Gardaí and he was arrested,” he said.

A charge of assault of his partner was withdrawn by her. Mr Tobin has 46 previous convictions.

Judge Catherine Staines told him to reflect on what he had done.

“I ask you to reflect on your despicable behaviour and deal with your drink problem,” she said.

The case was put back to November 3 for a restorative justice report.

More Portlaoise District Court stories in the Leinster Express on sale now in your local shop.