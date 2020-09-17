Laois man with 29 previous convictions released on bail

A Laois man who is facing multiple criminal charges was convicted with a jail sentence for public order and possession at Portlaoise District Court last Thursday.

Carl Fox, 29, with an address of 108 Crann Nua Portarlington was given a month's prison time for possession of the drug diamorphine and three months for public order offences.

He faced six new charges on top of others that are to be heard together at a later date.

They include several charges of dangerous driving at Treascon, Portarlington on April 4 2020, having no driving licence, driving a dangerously defective vehicle and having no insurance, assault, criminal damage and possession of drugs.

Evidence was given of an offence which took place on October 14 2018 at Judge Roy Beans restaurant in the Heritage Killenard.

Garda Sergeant JJ Kirby said that at 7.40pm Mr Fox was restrained after being ejected from the restaurant.

“He was highly intoxicated and abusive to staff and patrons. He made very aggressive threats to Gardaí and called them names. There is also a criminal damage charge and an assault charge,” he said.

Mr Fox faces charges of breaches to public order, and possession of cannabis herb also related to that incident.

In all the court heard that Mr Fox has 29 convictions, including ones for possession of drugs, possession and assault and 17 for public order.

His defence solicitor is Josephine Fitzpatrick.

She said he was pleading guilty to all the charges faced last Thursday in court.

“Mr Fox would be the first to admit he is in difficulty today. He has a reliance on drugs and has been pulled back into a heroin addiction which led to this search. It is all for his own use. He is deeply entrenched. He was unwell in the restaurant that night, he had to be removed, he was upset and feels he was set upon and got agitated.

“He was very nervous coming to court but he did come, with the support of his friend Ms Morton.

“He definitely is a man that needs help to detox. He is very concerned you would sentence him to prison today,” she said.

Judge Catherine Staines said that Mr Fox had “numerous convictions for breach of the peace”.

She sentenced him to three months in Midlands Prison for public order offences, and one month for the drugs offence.

Mr Fox was given bail with several conditions.

He must sign on daily in Portlaoise Garda Station as Portarlington station remains closed since March.

He must also observe a curfew.