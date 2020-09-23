Gardaí make more arrests arising from Laois motorway money laundering sting

Laois Gardaí have made further arrests and carried out a number of searches as part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation relating to the seizure of a large sum of cash near Portlaoise earlier this year.

The arrests were made during a search and arrest operations carried out in Co Louth and north Co Dublin on Tuesday, September, 22.

Garda HQ says two men, aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested during the operation and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both have since been released with without charge, files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí say the issues relates to an operation at Clonkeen, Portlaoise, Co Laois on April 6, 2020. At the time they said two women who were arrested during a suspected money-laundering operation on the M7 .

An estimated €50,000 in cash was recovered.

The operation involved Laois based Divisional Roads Policing and local Garda Units.