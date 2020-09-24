Book of Evidence for alleged assault case

A man charged with assault causing harm in Abbeyleix came before Portlaoise district court recently.

Before the court was Leo Broughan of 24 Gort na Noir Abbeyleix.

The court heard in garda evidence that on September 14, 2020 an incident allegedly took place between 11.30am to 2pm.

It is alleged Mr Broughan assaulted a male with a hurl at 14 Balladine Abbeyleix.

It is also alleged that he returned later and stabbed a male in the left bicep.

Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction.

A book of evidence is to be prepared for November 19.

Gardai had no objection to bail which was imposed with conditions.