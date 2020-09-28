Driver conveniently left licence 'at home' after reversing into oncoming traffic on motorway

A disqualified driver in Galway had their car detained after being stopped by gardaí over the weekend.

Gardaí observed the driver reversing on motorway slip road into the path of oncoming traffic in Athenry.

The car was stopped and the driver stated her driving licence was at home. However, the Garda Mobility App stated differently as the driver was currently serving a disqualification.

The vehicle was detained and a court date arranged for the driver.