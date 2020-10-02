Man 'drank so much on the night he was unable to recall the event'

A man was drunk and abusive, striking another man in the head when gardai called to deal with a public order incident, last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court heard.

Robert Maher (22), Bushdale House, Ballacolla Road, Abbeyleix was charged with threatening and abusive words or behaviour, intoxication and with failing to give a name and address to gardai on September 9th last at Mountrath Road, Mountmellick.

Since the incident, defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said the defendant has undertaken an alcohol awareness course and counselling.

“He appreciates that his behaviour was at best a nuisance. He has written a letter of apology,” Ms Fitzpatrick said.

The defendant works locally as a general operative, and works every day.

Sergeant JJ Kirby said they were unable to identify the victim of the assault. The defendant drank so much alcohol on the night, he was unable to recall the event.

“That is a matter of concern. That is the reason he undertook the drink awareness programme,” Ms Fitzpatrick said.

Noting the defendant’s guilty plea, Judge Catherine Staines also took into account the drink awareness course taken by the defendant.

A fine of €200 was imposed on the defendant.