A case against a man for a number of theft offences was adjourned until December.

John Nevin (22), 34 Carmody Way, Portlaoise was charged at the recent sitting of Portlaoise District Court with two counts of theft at Kyle Centre on June 12, 2019 of Lucozade, Red Bull and Kinder Bueno, valued at €10.

He was further charged with theft at Mullaney’s Chemist, Market Square, Portlaoise of items valued at €9.95.

He was also charged with theft of a mobile phone, valued at €200, at Kirwin Park, Mountmellick on July 18, 2018.

Defence solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client is the father of two young children. One of these children had undergone open-heart surgery. “This seems to have triggered a new-found sense of maturity,” he said. The court heard the defendant had failed to engage with the probation services. However, Mr Fitzgerald said this may have been to due to confusion over the defendant’s address.

The case was adjourned to December 3rd to allow the defendant to engage with the probation services. In the meantime, he provided €20 in compensation.