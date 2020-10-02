Laois man due in court on organised crime charges after €4 million cash seizure

A Laois man was due in court in Co Cork on Friday evening after being charged arising from the seizure of nearly €4 million in cash in Kerry and Laois this week as part of an investigation into organised crime and the international drug trade.

Gardaí have confirmed that a man aged 46, is due to appear before a sitting of Fermoy court at 6pm on Friday, October 2 arising from an operation last week. The male was charged after questioning in Tralee after being arrested on suspicion of having committed an organised crime-related offences.

The man is understood to be a native in Mountmellick and had bee living between the Laois town and Listowel in Co Kerry.

Substantial quantities of cash were confiscated during searches in both towns during an operation carried out on Wednesday, September 30, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB). Three vehicles were also seized.

Though known to gardaí, he was not believed to have been a major player in the criminal world.

Gardaí said the operation was carried out as part of targeting suspected criminal activities of an organised crime group, believed to be involved in drug trafficking at an international level.