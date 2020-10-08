Charged with having knives

A man who is currently in custody was remanded on continuing bail to appear before the next sitting of Portlaoise District Court in relation to charges of possession of knives and assault.

Nathan Flynn (20) of 21 Millbrook, Portlaoise was charged with possession of drug(s), and possession for sale or supply at the above address on 13/11/18. He was further charged with possession of knives at Main Street, Portlaoise on the 11/11/18 and with two counts of assault at Main Street on 18/11/18.

Judge Mary Cashin adjourned the case to October 8 next, as there was a probation report, which had been requested by Judge Catherine Staines.