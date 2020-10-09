Prison assault case adjourned

An assault case which allegedly occurred at Midlands Prison, Portlaoise has been adjourned to allow for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Dermot Travers (31), 29 St John’s Villas, Arklow, Wicklow who is charged with assault at Midlands Prison, Portlaoise on December 2, 2018.

The court heard there is a co-accused, and a book of evidence will be ready to be served on November 5 next. The defendant was remanded on continuing bail to appear at the court sitting on that date.