Jail sentence imposed on Laois man who caused Gardaí to hit 200km/hr to stop him M7

A Laois resident who was detected speeding at 180km per hour on the M7 was sentenced to five months in custody and disqualified for six years.

Gordon Byrne, aged 45, of 43 Dun Masc, Portlaoise was charged with dangerous driving in relation to the offence in Mayfield, Co Kildare on November 16, 2019.

Sgt Brian Jacob told Naas District Court that gardaí had to reach speeds of over 200km per hour in order to apprehend the defendant on the busy Dublin, Cork, Limerick motorway in Kildare.

“He did stop when he saw the blue lights,” said the sergeant.

The court heard that gardaí originally detected the speed in the Greyabbey area near Kildare Village.

Sgt Jacob noted that the defendant was travelling at one and a half times the official speed limit of 120 km per hour.

The court heard that Mr Byrne had been previously disqualified from driving for having no insurance in 2013 and for drink- driving in 2006.

Defence barrister Aisling Murphy said that her client stopped immediately when signalled to do so by gardai.

She said he was very apologetic as he hadn’t been aware of his speed. She said he knows he is on thin ice.

She added that he employs four people and they could possibly be out of a job if he was disqualified from driving.

The barrister sought to have the charge downgraded to a charge of careless driving so that there was no risk of disqualification.

She added that there were no injuries as a result of the dangerous driving incident but her client recognises that a serious collision could have occurred.

Judge Desmond Zaidan a imposed a five-month prison term and a six-year road ban.