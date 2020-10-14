Portlaoise hospital car park thief from Cork jailed

A man stole cash and bank cards from a car in the hospital car park in Portlaoise, the local court heard last week.

Jake Cawley, Fanise, Killeagh, Co Cork appeared before Portlaoise District Court charged with two public order offences at Dublin Road, Portlaoise July 12, 2020. He was further charged with theft of cash and bank cards on the same date at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Sergeant JJ Kirby told the court the defendant was unsteady on his feet and was lashing out, and was arrested for his own safety.

The court heard earlier that evening the defendant had opened the door of an unlocked BMW car which was parked in the hospital car park and stole two bank cards and €30 cash.

The defendant had 14 previous convictions and is currently serving a sentence in Cork Prison.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed a two-month prison sentence on the defendant, back-dated to September 7. The defendant is due for release on November 7 next.

