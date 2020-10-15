Collector dad at taser gun court told

A father-of-three who Portlaoise District Court heard is a “bit of a collecter”, was found to be in possession of a taser gun when gardaí searched his house.

Michael O’Brien (58), 3 Clonruske View, Portlaoise was charged with possession of a weapon at his home.

Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said the defendant “bought it on Wish”, an online shopping service.

The court heard the defendant had nine previous convictions, but none for this type of offence.

A €200 fine was imposed, with a destruction order for the taser gun.

