Portlaoise court judge told Alexa alert to blame for barring order breach

A man breached a domestic violence order because he became concerned when ‘Alexa’ notified him that someone was using his music speakers at 1am in the house he used to live in.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was before Portlaoise District Court charged with breaching a barring order on September 13 last.

“I was worried that there was drinking going on and I was worried for my kids,” he told the court.

His music speakers were still connected to his phone, and he was alerted that they were in use by Alexa, the virtual AI technology system from Amazon.

“I didn’t cause any trouble or harm,” he told the court.

Judge Catherine Staines told the defendant there is a court order in place and the defendant must stay away from the house.

Remanding the defendant on his own bail of €100 to appear before Portlaoise District Court on November 5 next, Judge Staines warned the defendant to stay away from the address in the meantime and abide by the barring order.

