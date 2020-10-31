Portlaoise prisoner had a phone in jail to call family court told

A defendant had a phone in prison to keep in touch with his family, Portlaoise District Court heard last week.

Dean O’Driscoll, 25 Dominick Street, Cork City, Co Cork was charged with possession of the mobile phone in Midlands Prison Portlaoise on August 27, 2017.

The defendant, who is currently serving a sentence, had a two-month prison sentence imposed on him.

