Parked in disabled bay after car broke down in Portlaoise

A car which had broken down was pushed into a disabled parking bay, resulting in a court appearance for the owner.

Arising out of the incident, Elizabeth Mullally, 31 Carmody Way, Portlaoise was charged with parking in a disabled parking bay at Kilminchy Court, Portlaoise on August 25, 2019.

The defendant told last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court that her partner had been driving the car. The car had broken down and she pushed the car while her partner steered it. The only nearby space was the disabled one, and they pushed it into that space.

The defendant’s partner then lost the keys and they were unable to move it. “We would have moved it if we had been able to,” the defendant said. The car was later impounded by gardaí.

When defendant told Judge Catherine Staines that “the other spaces were full”, the case was struck out with €150 going to the court box.

