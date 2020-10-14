Heroin found after Laois Gardaí stop vehicle for dangerous driving

A quantity of heroin has been seized and a person arrested in Portarlington, Laois after they were stopped for driving dangerously in a housing estate.

Laois Offaly Garda Division has reported the incident which took place late on Monday night October 12.

The vehicle was being driven dangerously and failed to stop they said. The driver was eventually stopped by Gardaí, arrested and brought to Portlaoise Garda station at which point the heroin was found on them.

They will now appear in court.

Gardaí supplied this photo of the drug.

