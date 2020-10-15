Portlaoise prisons to get a slice of €5.7 million to lockout Covid-19

Prisons in Portlaoise are to get a share of nearly €6 million to fight Covid-19.

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has announced that €5.7 million has been set aside for increased PPE, cleaning and healthcare costs for the Irish Prison Service.

Detailing spending for 2021 Minister McEntee said Irish prisons will have a current expenditure budget of €358.5 million next year and a capital budget of €36 million, mainly to complete the redevelopment of Limerick Prison.

"This represents an increase of €15 million in the capital allocation for 2021, providing for the complete modernisation of Limerick Prison, as well as eliminating the practice of slopping out," she said.