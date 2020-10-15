Haul of illegal fireworks seized by Gardaí in Laois town

Gardaí in Laois have seized a haul of fireworks in Portlaoise, as Halloween approaches.

The fireworks were discovered after a number of searches, the Laois Offaly Garda District has reported, in what they call 'Operation Tombola'.

"A number of searches carried out as part of #operationtombola by Community Policing Portlaoise to tackle the anti social behaviour and illegal sale of fireworks in the Portlaoise area.

Gardaí have urged parents to check that their children do not have any fireworks, which are illegal in Ireland as they are dangerous.

“Parents, please ensure that you know where your kids are and conduct regular searches of their bags for fireworks. Talk to your kids about the great dangers associated with fireworks as many people sustain horrific burn related injuries at this time of year,” a spokesperson said.

If you have any information about illegal fireworks, call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or contact your local station.