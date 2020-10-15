Changing of the guard at Portlaoise Garda Station

Laois has a new Garda superintendent while the man who has been tasked with overseeing policing in the county is moving to Waterford.

Garda Supt Anthony Pettit has been reassigned via transfer to the Waterford Garda District in the latest batch of appointments by Garda HQ.

Garda Supt John Lawless has been transferred to Portlaoise Garda District after being assigned to Birr Garda District in July this year following promotion. He was previously attached to the Westmeath division.

Portlaoise Garda Station is the HQ of policing in Laois, Offaly and now Kildare following reforms of Garda structures. The Chief Superintendent is John Scanlon.

Colin Furlong was promoted to the post of Superintendent in the Birr Garda District.

Latest Garda figures show that there are 386 gardaí in Laois and Offaly with 419 in Kildare.