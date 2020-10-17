More fireworks seized by Gardaí in a second Laois town

More Halloween fireworks have been seized by Gardaí in a second Laois town.

Following the seizure of fireworks by Laois Gardaí in Portlaoise earlier this week - read more here - more have been seized in Mountmellick.

"A number of searches carried out as part of operationtombola by Mountmellick Gardaí to tackle the anti social behaviour and illegal sale of fireworks in the town of Mountmellick," Laois Offaly Gardaí reported this Friday.

Gardaí have urged parents to check that their children do not have any fireworks, which are illegal in Ireland as they are dangerous.

“Parents, please ensure that you know where your kids are and conduct regular searches of their bags for fireworks. Talk to your kids about the great dangers associated with fireworks as many people sustain horrific burn related injuries at this time of year,” a spokesperson said.

If you have any information about illegal fireworks, call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or contact your local station.