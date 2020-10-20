Portlaoise man's 'weed' habit escalated court told

An 18-year-old man was found to be in possession of 16 cannabis deals by Garda, last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court heard.

Before the court was Juraj Haenkovic (18) of 5 Carmody Way, Fairgreen, Portlaoise who was charged with possession of drugs, and possession of drugs for unlawful sale or supply on June 24 at 5 Carmody Way.

The court heard the value of the drugs was €352.

Defence solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said the defendant had moved to Ireland 14 years ago. He lives at home with his mother.

Mr Fitzgerald told the court that his client had recently finished school, getting a graded Leaving Certificate.

The accused now hopes to get an apprenticeship in carpentry.

The defendant started using “weed” about a year ago and his “habit escalated”, Mr Fitzgerald said.

Mr Fitzgerald told the court that the peer group the defendant is in uses drugs. He added that the amount of drugs was for the group of friends.

While the defendant still has difficulties in relation to cannabis use, he has “reduced his habit fairly significantly”, Mr Fitzgerald said.

The court herard that the defendant made full admissions whilst in Portlaoise Garda Station and has co-operated with gardai, Mr Fitzgerald said.

“This is a very serious matter,” Judge Catherine Staines said, particularly as there were 16 deals for distribution.

However, she noted that the defendant has no previous convictions and hopes to serve an apprenticeship.

Putting the case back to January 21 of next year for a probation report, Judge Staines said this may involve the defendant undertaking counselling and providing urine samples.

“If he becomes drug-free and deals with things, then I will deal with the issue leniently,” Judge Staines said.