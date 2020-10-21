Shoplifter is battling a heroin addiction

A Bord na Mona worker who was caught shop-lifting is battling heroin addiction but hopes to get work as a driver, last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court heard.

Jevvgenijs Perepecajs (35) of 19 Gandon Close, Fairgreen, Portlaoise was charged with theft at Shaws, Portlaoise on January 2, 2020. He was further charged with theft at Supervalu, Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise on July 30 last and December 18, 2016.

The court heard the defendant had 27 previous convictions, 5 of which were for theft.

Counsel for the defendant said he had been going through a bad period at the time of the offences, as his relationship had just broken up.

The defendant has a nine-year-old son whom he pays maintenance for and sees every day.

There may be an opportunity in the future for the defendant to become a driver.

The defendant co-operated with gardai and all items were recovered, apart from perfume.

The court heard the items were stolen to pay for the defendant’s drug habit, rather than for his own use.

The defendant is to pay €200 in compensation, €150 of which is to go to Supervalu, and another €50 is to be paid to Shaws.

The court heard the defendant has enrolled for a heroin treatment programme and he is doing his best to wean himself off heroin.

“He is anxious to clean himself up,” his counsel said.

It is “extremely difficult” Judge Catherine Staines said to stop using heroin. “It is an awful addiction to have,” she said.

“I would advise you not to get involved in anything like this again,” she said.

She said the probation service might be able to give the defendant some support.

The case was adjourned to January 21 next.