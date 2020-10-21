False documents given to gardaí in Mountmellick

A man gave false documents to gardaí when stopped on suspicion of road traffic offences, a sitting of Portlaoise District Court heard.

Osaigbobo Evbuomwan (29), of 18 Silverbrook, Mountmellick was charged with giving a false name and date of birth to gardaí, no insurance, no driving licence and failure to produce documents at Briars Lane, Mountmellick on June 6 last.

He was further charged with no insurance, no driving licence and failure to produce documents on June 5 at Emo Village.

Garda Darrell O’Dwyer said the defendant was arrested on June 6 in relation to separate matters. He said the defendant originally provided documents for a different person.

“He later admitted that this was not the correct identity,” Garda Rigney said.

The defendant later provided his Nigerian passport.

Defence solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client has qualified with a degree from Carlow IT and due to his qualifications, is a man with good job prospects in the future.

“He is asking the court to be as lenient as it can be,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

Fines totaling €400 were imposed on the defendant, in addition to a driving disqualification of two years.

Recognisance of €100 were fixed in the event of an appeal.