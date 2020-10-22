Drove without insurance and ended up in accident

A man drove his partner’s car without insurance to the chemist to get painkillers and ended up in an accident, Portlaoise District Court heard.

Devon Nicholls (35), of 14 Cathair na gCapall, Portarlington was charged with no insurance on September 27, 2019 at Market Square, Portarlington.

The court heard that €2,000 had been paid to the injured party through the car owner’s insurance.

The defendant had an abscess in his tooth, the court heard, and had driven the car to a chemist to get painkillers.

The defendant was in a minor collision with a Transit van and initially thought no damage had been done.

The defendant told the other driver he did not want to go through his insurance company, but did not admit to him that he didn’t have insurance.

The defendant later made admissions to gardai.

A fine of €300 was imposed on the defendant.