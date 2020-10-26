Colourful variety of drugs intercepted by Gardaí on Laois Offaly border

Cocaine, heroin, cannabis, cannabis sweets, unprescribed methadone, tablets were seized in Portarlington the past week by Laois, Offaly, Kildare Division Gardaí.

The most recent find took place on October 23 when Portarlington Gardaí were carrying out searches and enquiries into anti-social behaviour and the sale and supply of drugs in the town. The police say they seized what are alleged to be unprescribed methadone and tablets and quantities of cocaine and heroin. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Meanwhile, in the Laois Offaly border town on October 20, Gardaí on patrol stopped a vehicle the occupants of which the police say were 'acting suspiciously'.

Following searches, the police seized a quantity of cannabis, cocaine and heroin detected and seized. Three persons arrested.

A picture of the drugs seized published by Gardaí shows packets of marijuana-infused sweets called Zkittlez /skittles and Gelatti.