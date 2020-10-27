Gardaí seize thousands of euro worth of Halloween fireworks despite

The Covid-19 lockdown appears not to have dampened demand for Halloween fireworks following the seizure made by Gardaí in north Kilkenny on the border with Laois and Tipperary.

Detectives from Kilkenny Garda Station searched a location near Urlingford on Monday evening and seized approximately €3,000 worth of illegal fireworks.

Gardaí are urging the public to report incidents, particularly the sale of fireworks and the stockpiling of materials for bonfires, which are also illegal.

Under the 2006 Criminal Justice Act, “it is illegal to possess a firework with the intent to sell it, or to ignite or to throw it,” he said.