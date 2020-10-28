New phase of Garda actions to tackle Covid-19 lockdown domestic violence
A statement said the third phase will see Gardaí combine the actions of the previous phases and proactively reach out and make contact with previous victims to provide reassurance, support and to offer the assistance of local and specialised resources.
They say there will be a renewed focus on the enforcement of court orders and the prosecution of offenders.
A statement said the Gardaí would continue to liaise with and support its partners in State and non-State Agencies to facilitate continuity in respect of access to support services and Courts Services.
Garda HQ said resources dedicated to the support of vulnerable and victims of domestic violence have not been affected during our response to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Operation Faoiseamh k ey statistics to date:
• 18% (as of 19/10/2020) year on year increase to date in calls for assistance in respect of domestic related issues between 2019/2020.
• A total of 15320 (as of 12/10/2020) contacts or attempts at contact to victims of domestic abuse have been recorded as part of Operation Faoiseamh – Phase I for incidents which have been reported between 1st January 2020 and 12th October 2020.
• There has been a year to date increase in detections for offences relating to breaches of court orders obtained pursuant to relevant provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, 2018 of 14.7% (as of 15/09/2020).
• Between the 13th May 2020 and the 27th May 2020, a total of 107 prosecutions connected to Operation Faoiseamh – Phase II
Ireland is currently at Level 5 of the National Framework for Living with COVID-19. The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (Amendment) (No.8) Regulations 2020 are currently in force and restrict the movement of persons from their place of residence.
Travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.
Gardai say Operation Faoiseamh commenced on April 1, 2020 with the goal of providing enhanced proactive support to victims of domestic abuse.
The force claims Operation Faoiseamh formed part of its community engagement response to COVID-19. GNPSB is overseeing the implementation of this proactive initiative, which was launched with the aim of ensuring that victims of domestic abuse were supported and protected during this extraordinary time.
