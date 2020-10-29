Kicked wing mirror of car in argument

A man kicked and damaged a wing mirror of a car, Portlaoise district court heard last Thursday.

Before the court was Eoghan Flanagan, Garryhinch, Portarlington, County Offaly charged with criminal damage and threatening and abusive behaviour at Cooltederry, Portarlington on July 29, 2020.

Mr Flanagan told the court he was a self employed construction worker.

Sergeant JJ Kirby told the court that on July 29 at 10.50pm a woman was driving a car at the location in question in Portarlington.

Mr Flanagan stood in front of the vehicle and opened the passenger door.

There was just the woman in the car and an argument ensued. Mr Flanagan had thought there was a man in the car too.

Mr Flanagan eventually ended up kicking a wing mirror of car.

The damage to the car came to €404.

Sgt Kirby said that Mr Flanagan had co-operated with Gardai.

Eoghan Flanagan told Judge Staines that he took responsibility.

He said that it was his birthday on the day in question and he was intoxicated.

The argument was over a motorbike with his ex girlfriend.

Applying the Probation Act, Judge Catherine Staines told him to pay €450 to the woman.

She suggested to him to stop drinking and to behave himself.