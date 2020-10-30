Curfew and no social media after messages sent on Snapchat

A curfew was ordered for a youth who appeared at Portlaoise district court last week.

The court heard that the man had allegedly threatened to kill or cause serious harm to one person, and to rape a ten year old girl via the social media platform of snapchat.

A number of messages had been sent via snapchat.

The court heard that there was no previous background or interaction between the parties.

The youth had been interviewed at a Garda station where he made a number of admissions.

Defence counsel outlined to the court that there was a number of psychiatric difficulties. A Garry Doyle order was sought.

Judge Catherine Staines accepted jurisdiction in the case.

The youth was remanded on bail to appear at Tullamore District court on November 11.

A number of bail conditions were set including that he not enter the area where the other party lived, that he must provide his address, that he have no contact with the other parties, stay away from social media and a nightly curfew was placed from 8pm to 8am