Ah here! Gardaí stop vehicle that had NEVER been taxed

Dundalk Roads Policing Unit came across this vehicle travelling at 30kph on the M1 recently.

Gardaí say they intercepted the vehicle and it was found that it had never been taxed!

According to Gardai, the vehicle was seized and proceedings are set to follow.