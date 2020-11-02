Gardaí arrest suspects after robbery at shop on Laois Kildare border

Two men are due before in connection with a robbery from a shop near the Laois Kildare border over the Halloween weekend.

Gardaí say they immediately responded to a report of a robbery at a shop in Nurney at 11 am on Sunday, November 1.

"Two masked men armed with a knife entered the shop at 11am and threatened staff and demanded cash," a Garda statement said.

"They left the shop with an amount of cash and cigarettes. During a follow-up search of the area, two men were arrested by Gardaí. A sum of money and cigarettes were recovered," said Gardaí

A statement added that the men, who are in their 30s, were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Kildare Garda Station.

Gardaí said they were charged and were to appear at Naas District Court on Monday, November 2.