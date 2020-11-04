'Weed and speed' a poor mix say Gardaí after M7 arrest

A motorist has been charged after failing a drug test after he was clocked at high speed on the Dublin Limerick M7 through Laois, according to gardaí.

Gardaí said officers attached to the Laois, Offaly Kildare Garda Division based in Portlaoise stopped the vehicle.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on duty this morning (Tuesday) detected a car travelling at 170kph on the M7.

"The driver failed the roadside drug test and was arrested. The driver has been charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court.

"Weed and speed is a poor combination," said a post on the Laois Offaly Garda Facebook page.