UPDATE: Man in court over €60,000 cannabis find in Laois town

A man will appear in court this morning related to the discovery of €60,000 worth of cannabis seized by Gardaí in Portarlington, Laois.

The drugs find was made on Wednesday November 4.

Laois Gardaí have confirmed the development in their investigation.

"The man, aged in his 20s, arrested on 4th November 2020 in relation to this investigation, has been charged. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, 6th November 2020."

Yesterday they had announced the drugs find in detail.

"As part of an intelligence led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Laois, Gardaí attached to the Laois Divisional Drug Unit conducted a search at a property in Portarlington yesterday evening, Wednesday 4th November 2020 at approximately 8pm.

"A domestic residence and a car were searched as part of the operation. Three kilogrammes of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €60,000 was seized by Gardaí. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

They said that a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where was then detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

It followed two arrests and a drugs find earlier this week in an apartment in Portlaoise.

On November 3, Gardaí had located cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of €72,500 (subject to analysis) and a large amount of drug paraphernalia and cash. A follow-up search of a vehicle in Portlaoise uncovered another €3,500 of cocaine (subject to analysis) and over €3,000 in cash.