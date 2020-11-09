Laois car dealer has warning and advice after Laois quads theft

The owner a car dealership on The Heath near Portlaoise have thanked the Gardaí and all who helped them recover four quads which it is understood were worth up to €30,000.

John Kelly also had some advice for householders and businesses but also issued word of warning for thieves

The search got underway on Saturday, November 7 after JK Autos reported the theft to Portlaoise Garda.

The quads were two Cam Am 450, a Suzuki 750 and one Honda 500 were stolen. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Gardaí and the dealership appealed for help if you passed by the location at The Heath between 7pm and 9am Friday / Saturday.

In an update on Sunday, Gardaí said that As a result of the invaluable assistance from the public regarding the theft of these quads the Portlaoise Detective Unit carried out a search on November 8 in remote area on Laois/Kildare border near Rathangan which resulted in the recovery of the 4 Quads.

“Thank you for your help again and like we say we can only succeed in tackling criminality if we continue to work together,” said the Gardaí. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

JK Auto was understandably delighted recovery of the stolen quads. They thanked everybody who helped in spreading the word about the theft which ultimately led to information that led to their recovery.

They thanked two Gardaí who played a vital role.

“We'd like to thank the Gardai, particularly Donal Bigley and Ger Galway for their hard work,” said the firm.

The dealership urged everyone to take care with their property.

“We would encourage everyone to be extra vigilant in these times and thank everyone once again,” they said.

The well known locally owned firm also had a message for the thieves.

“We also hope that the culprits realise all their efforts were for nothing and that by us all pulling together it makes their career choice all the more difficult,” said the firm.

It is not the first time the independent Laois car dealer has been hit by thieves. In 2016 he was the victim of a €70,000 raid of two high spec cars. At the time he suspected drones were used by thieves.